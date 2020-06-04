Williamsport -- UPMC Williamsport has been granted The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification, making the facility one of only eight hospitals in Pennsylvania to have earned the certification.

“Our joint replacement program encourages both the patient and their caregiver to participate in the pre-surgery education, surgery preparation, hospital stay activities, and transition to home or next level of care,” said John Bailey, MD, section chief of adult reconstruction, orthopaedics, UPMC in the Susquehanna region. “We focus on a patient’s entire care journey by involving a dedicated team of surgeons, outpatient navigators, inpatient care coordinators, nurses, and therapists. This individualized approach improves outcomes, shortens average lengths of stay in the hospital, decreases risk for complications, and improves the patient experience.”

To obtain this certification, UPMC Williamsport went through a rigorous on-site review during which Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards and with hip and knee replacement requirements. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures also were assessed.

“Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend UPMC Williamsport for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for orthopedic patients.”