Williamsport, Pa. – Jasneet Bhullar, MD, MS, FACS, FASCRS, colorectal surgeon, UPMC Williamsport, is now offering patients an innovative, cutting-edge electro-stimulation treatment option for diarrhea and bowel incontinence.

The system, named InterStim™ II, involves a lead being installed inside of the body with a minimally-invasive outpatient procedure. The receiver electrically stimulates the sacral nerve, correcting communications between the bowel and nerves. Patients with the implant are given a simple controller device, which their health care provider can assist them in using. The InterStim II device is MRI compatible and can easily be removed if the patient wishes to stop using it.

“Our bodies have complex electrical and muscular network and for many of my patients their bowel incontinence is caused by one of multiple factors,” said Dr. Bhullar. “The InterStim II system is a viable long-term solution for these patients. What’s unique about this treatment option is that during the test phase if the patient sees improvement, the device can be left in place. However, if the patient does not see improvement, we can easily remove the lead. It has the best long-term results as compared to any other treatment options available.”

Dr. Bhullar is the first colorectal surgeon in northcentral Pennsylvania to perform InterStim II therapy for diarrhea and bowel incontinence.