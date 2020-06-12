Williamsport -- A new, minimally invasive treatment for those diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia (prostate gland enlargement) is now being offered by urologists at UPMC Williamsport.

The Urolift® procedure is an innovative approach that does not require ongoing medication to maintain.

“This minimally invasive treatment provides the patient with a quicker return to daily activity, symptom relief, and continued preservation of urological health,” said Steven Rockoff, MD. “It is ideal for patients with enlarged prostate causing lower urinary symptoms looking for an alternative to an open surgical treatment to remove part of the enlarged prostate gland or a life of medicine-based treatment.”

The UroLift® system lifts and holds the enlarged prostate out of the way so that it doesn't block the urethra. This is the only procedural treatment that does not require ongoing medication, or the removal or heating of the prostate tissue.

Urologists Glenn Bloiso, MD; Scott Niditch, MD; Christopher Reilly, MD; and Steven Rockoff, MD, see patients at SH Urology, 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 206, Williamsport.