Wellsboro, Pa. -- UPMC Wellsboro welcomes two new healthcare providers: a physician assistant specializing in orthopaedics and a general surgeon.

Jacob Mitchell, PA-C will join the providers at UPMC Orthopaedics and Timothy Horsky, DO, will join UPMC General Surgery. Dr. Horsky joins surgeons Darius Abadi, DO, and Emily Solow, DO, FACOS, at UPMC Wellsboro Office of General Surgery, 1 Main St., Wellsboro.

Mitchell received his Bachelor of Science in biology from Keystone College, La Plume, Pa., and his Master of Science in physician assistant studies from Saint Elizabeth University, Morristown, N.J.

“I grew up in Wellsboro and it is really special for me to be able to come back here to serve my hometown community,” said Mitchell. “In our practice, we help patients with pain management and the treatment of mobility issues related to their joints, limbs, and musculoskeletal system. We address a wide range of conditions that affect a patient’s ability to live a healthy, active lifestyle, and help them gain back their mobility and quality of life.”

As a physician assistant with UPMC Orthopaedics, Mitchell obtains medical histories, performs examinations and procedures, orders treatments, diagnoses diseases, prescribes medication, orders and interprets diagnostic tests, and first or second assists in surgery with Donald Golobek, DO.

Dr. Horsky received his medical degree and completed his residency training in general surgery at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was fellowship trained at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Browns Mills, N.J., and is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery.

Dr. Horsky has over 30 years of experience in general surgery, and in addition to seeing patients in Wellsboro, he also sees patients at UPMC Bedford General Surgery, 195 Memorial Dr., Suite 1, Everett, Pa.

To schedule an appointment at UPMC Wellsboro Office of General Surgery, call (570) 723-0716. For more information on UPMC General Surgery, visit UPMC.com/GeneralSurgeryNCPA.

Mitchell is accepting new patients and referrals at UPMC Orthopaedics, 9 Water St., Wellsboro. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 724-2325. For more information, visit UPMC.com/OrthoNCPA.

