Wellsboro, Pa. -- UPMC Wellsboro will be offering blood analysis screenings at nine locations throughout the month of September. These screenings can help monitor health changes from year to year and possibly identify illnesses early, making them a useful preventive and diagnostic tool.

Patients who plan to receive a blood test must pre-register and pay a small fee.

Appointments can be made for September at the following sites in Tioga and Potter counties:

Tioga Fire Hall, Rarrick Drive, Tioga, September 3 from 6 to 9 a.m.

Elkland Fire Hall, Parkhurst Street, Elkland, September 10 from 6 to 9 a.m.

Blossburg Fire Hall, 324 Main Street, Blossburg, September 12 from 6 to 9 a.m.

St. Bibiana's Parish, 111 Germania Street, Galeton, September 15 from 6 to 9 a.m.

Westfield Crary Hose Company, 429 East Main Street, Westfield, September 17 from 6 to 9 a.m.

Wellsboro Firemen's Annex, East Avenue, Wellsboro, September 19 from 6 to 10 a.m.

Morris Social Hall, Morris, September 22 from 6 to 9 a.m.

Middlebury Fire Hall, 16935 PA-287, Middlebury Center, September 24 from 6 to 9 a.m.

Mansfield Fire Hall, 381 South Main Street, Mansfield, September 26 from 6 to 10 a.m.

The blood specimens drawn from each participant are sent to the hospital’s clinical laboratory and screened for diabetes, anemia, prostate cancer and diseases of the heart, liver, thyroid, or kidney.

Results are sent to the participant’s health care provider for interpretation. Participants will also receive a copy of their results and an explanation of the tests performed.

Any individual participating in the CMBA testing is required to fast for 12 hours prior to the test.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-808-5287 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.