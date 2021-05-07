Wellsboro, Pa. - The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced last week that UPMC Wellsboro was one of 455 U.S. hospitals to receive a five-star rating in its latest Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings on the Hospital Compare Website. UPMC Wellsboro is the only hospital in Pennsylvania’s northern tier to receive this rating.

“It’s been a challenging year for hospitals and health systems,” said Janie Hilfiger, president of UPMC Wellsboro.

“To be honored with a five-star rating during a global pandemic really puts the work we do into perspective and it’s a testament to how our staff dedicates their lives to the health of this community. From providers to nurses, support staff, and volunteers, they create a safe environment where quality is our guiding principle, always.”

Based on 48 measures in five categories including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care, the CMS star rating system was launched in 2016. The current rating reflects data from 2017-2019, and with ratings ranging from 1 to 5 stars.

“UPMC Wellsboro is a regional gem,” said Steve Johnson, president of UPMC in the Northcentral Pennsylvania region.

“We’ve had visitors from large cities say they’d rather come to Wellsboro for their care due to the friendliness of our staff, the cleanliness of our hallways, and the positive reputation of our nurses and providers. It’s the hometown rural health care you’d expect, with the backing of UPMC, an internationally known health care provider and insurer.”

UPMC Wellsboro is a critical access hospital with a state-of-the-art emergency department, same day surgery, rehabilitation services, maternity care, cardiovascular services, ophthalmology, sleep center, orthopaedics, laboratory, and imaging services. It is also home to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Wellsboro.