UPMC Wellsboro will be offering expanded healthcare services in the region thanks to a recent purchase of a new mobile health bus.

This year’s "Friends of UPMC Wellsboro" campaign exceeded its goal and raised over $40,000 toward the purchase.

The 37-foot multi-purpose vehicle will be based at UPMC Wellsboro and is expected to arrive in early 2024. The space is designed to accommodate private exams and health screenings as well as host educational and prevention programming. It will mobilize essential medical care to those who have no means of transportation to get to their appointments.

Friends of UPMC Wellsboro share a special commitment to UPMC Wellsboro through an annual tax-deductible membership gift of $100 or more. This year, community member contributions totaled $35,842, which was stretched thanks to a $4,500 grant from C&N. One hundred percent of the contributions, with no administrative fees, are supporting the Wellsboro community.

With a cost of $418,000, the purchase of this unit is being made possible thanks to an anonymous contribution from a loyal and generous resident of the region, The Charles Knox and Margaret Etner Foundation, Horace B. Packer Foundation, Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and additional community support.

Susquehanna Health Foundation thanks the 2022 Friends Committee: Janie Hilfiger, honorary committee chair and president of UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole; Roger C. Bunn, Rachel Domarew, Jack Eckman, Bev McKnight, Anne McNaight, June Rudy, Sue Sticklin, and Ann Vayansky.

For more information about Friends of UPMC Wellsboro and Susquehanna Health Foundation, visit SusquehannaHealthFoundation.org.

