Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC welcomes Dr. Jeffrey Carter, trauma surgeon, to the Trauma Services team in Williamsport.

Dr. Carter received his medical degree and completed his general surgery residency with University of Buffalo School of Medicine, Buffalo, N.Y. He completed fellowship training in surgical critical care with Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C. and is board certified by the American Board of General Surgery.

Most recently, Dr. Carter served as an acute care surgeon at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.

“When in need of emergency services, especially in traumatic events, patients may feel anxious, overwhelmed, and scared,” said Starlett Bixby, trauma program manager for UPMC in North Central PA. “It is with the utmost importance that we go the extra mile in ensuring that our patients and their family members know they are in capable hands and can count on us, no matter their situation. The addition of Dr. Carter to our team helps make this possible as his skills will strengthen our team’s ability to provide excellent patient care while enhancing the patient experience.”

Dr. Carter joins Dr. Ronen Elefant and Dr. Karima Fitzgerald as part of the team of surgeons with Trauma Services at UPMC Williamsport.

For more information on trauma services available at UPMC, visit UPMC.com.

