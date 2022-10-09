Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC welcomes Sarah Brown, D.O., to the vascular surgery team at the UPMC’s Heart & Vascular Institute in Williamsport.

“Our heart and vascular system are so complex and fascinating; we take it all for granted until there’s a problem,” said Dr. Brown. “Your blood vessels – arteries and veins – are the roadways for circulation of blood throughout the body. Without smoothly flowing blood, your body cannot function properly. I work with patients to restore blood flow with the most appropriate intervention – lifestyle modifications, medicine, or surgery – with a goal of getting them back to an active lifestyle and empowering them with tools to maintain or improve their health and wellness long-term.”

Dr. Brown received her medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, Pa., and completed her residency in general surgery at UPMC Horizon, Farrell, Pa. She completed her fellowship training in vascular surgery at WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, Morgantown, W.Va. Dr. Brown is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons.

Dr. Brown joins Karla Anderson, M.D., Benjamin Chang, M.D., Chin-Chin Yeh, M.D., and Haley Sinclair, PA-C at UPMC Vascular Surgery, 740 High St., Suite 3001, Williamsport.

For more information about UPMC’s Heart and Vascular Institute, go to UPMC.com/HeartNCPA.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.