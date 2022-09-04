Montoursville, Lewisburg — The UPMC primary care teams in Montoursville and Lewisburg have welcomed three new physicians to its staff, hospital officials announced recently.

Doctors Danielle McGovern and Sunkesula Sagar have joined the UPMC primary care team in Montoursville, while Dr. Nicholas Gorski has joined Lewisburg's UPMC Primary Care on Reitz Boulevard.

Dr. McGovern received her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency in Family Medicine with Abington Family Medicine Jefferson Health in Jenkintown. Most recently, Dr. McGovern practiced with Central Bucks Family Practice in Doylestown.

Dr. Sagar received his medical degree from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, N.J. He completed his residency in Family Medicine with UPMC Horizon in Farrell.

“Having a relationship with a primary care provider is important for your health and wellness journey no matter what age it begins,” said Beth Fleegle, director of operations, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Adding two new members to this team further allows the community of Montoursville to have the opportunity to begin this partnership in health.”

The Montoursville UPMC Outpatient Center is located at 900 Plaza Drive. To schedule an appointment with Drs. McGovern or Sagar, call 570-368-3321.

Dr. Gorski completed his medical degree at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Seton Hill, Greensburg, and his residency training with UPMC’s Williamsport Family Medicine Residency, Williamsport, Pa..

“Building relationships is a key part to providing exceptional care,” said Dr. Gorski. “As a primary care physician, I enjoy the unique opportunities that present themselves in serving patients across many stages of life. It’s not uncommon to care for generations of a family, neighbors, and acquaintances. Our patients are the same people we see at the store and around town. I’m looking forward to building relationships with my new practice and serving the community my family calls home here in Lewisburg.”

Dr. Gorski is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 570-567-5450.

