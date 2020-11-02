Montoursville, Pa. – UPMC welcomes Ingrid Ockenhouse, MD, to the Primary Care team at UPMC Family Medicine.

Dr. Ockenhouse received her medical degree at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where she also completed her internship and residency in internal medicine. She has over 34 years of experience and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

“In a time of a public health crisis, such as the current pandemic, accessible quality health care is essential,” said Dr. Ockenhouse. “Over the years, I’ve not only cared for my friends and neighbors through my clinics, but I’ve also volunteered on the frontlines supporting community care during natural disasters and infectious disease outbreaks. My patients are at the heart of everything I do, and I’ll go above and beyond to make sure every patient receives the quality care they deserve.”

Dr. Ockenhouse will see patients at UPMC Family Medicine at Montoursville, 900 Plaza Dr., Suite A, Montoursville. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 368-3321 or visit the Primary Care webpage for more information.