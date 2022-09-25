Wellsboro, Pa. — Dr. Rebecca Rickard is the latest addition to the Primary Care team at UPMC Wellsboro Office of Internal Medicine, located at 103 West Ave.

Dr. Rickard received her medical degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Lewisburg, West Virginia, and completed her residency with the Family Medicine Residency program at UPMC Williamsport.

“Primary Care provides so many options for residents and while some choose to practice in more urban areas, I’m passionate about providing quality care and helping deliver services to those in rural communities,” said Dr. Rickard. “Rural communities are close-knit and provide a style of living that’s unique and desirable to many people, especially here in Pennsylvania. While I am not from the area, I am proud to now call it home and I look forward to creating relationships and building connections in Wellsboro.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Rickard, call (570) 723-3744.

