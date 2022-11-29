UPMC Neurology in Williamsport is adding two new team members: Guarav Dighe, M.D., and Lori Koltenuk, CRNP.

Dr. Dighe received his medical degree from Ryazan State I. P. Pavlov Medical University, Russia, and completed his residency and fellowship training in neurology at University of Louisville School of Medicine, Ky. He is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in neurology and vascular neurology.

Koltenuk received her bachelor’s degree in nursing and master’s degree as a nurse practitioner from Bloomsburg University, Pa. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and comes to UPMC with more than 15 years of experience as a nurse.

“We continue to see a steady growth in the demand for services with our neurosciences services – stroke care, brain and spine surgery, and neurology – and our practices must continue to grow to keep up with what services are needed within the communities we serve,” said Sean Henry, director of operations, UPMC Neurosciences.

“By continuing to bring talented providers to the region, like Dr. Dignhe and Lori Koltenuk, we’re ensuring the right people and resources are in place to provide the high-quality care that UPMC is known for and meet demands, not only now, but into the future.”

Dr. Dighe and Lori Koltenuk, CRNP, join the team of providers at UPMC Neurosciences, 740 High St., Floor 3, Williamsport.

Dr. Dighe will serve as medical director for Stroke services for UPMC in North Central Pa. To schedule an appointment, call 570-321-2820.

