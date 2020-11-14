Williamsport, Pa. – Committed to bettering the lives of individuals through medicine, Mariam Salisu, MD, MPH, recently joined UPMC's Pain Management team.

“For me, managing pain is not just about treating the physical ailments of a patient, but it’s about addressing the emotional and psychological implications as well,” said Dr. Salisu. “Chronic pain can have debilitating effects on various areas of a person’s life. My job and objectives as a doctor are to empower patients to overcome these effects with compassion, and to help them manage their pain through surgical, non-surgical, and medicinal interventions. My vision as part of the UPMC team is to be a transformative agent to the community that I serve by engaging with and educating people on pain prevention, as well as the effective treatment of pre-existing conditions.”

Dr. Salisu received her medical degree at George Washington School of Medicine, Washington D.C. She then completed a residency in anesthesiology at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md., and a fellowship in chronic pain at Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass.

Dr. Salisu will see patients at UPMC Pain Management, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport; UPMC Specialty Care, 2330 Saint Mary St. West, 1st Floor, Lewisburg; and UPMC Lock Haven, 24 Cree Dr., Lock Haven. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 326-8457.