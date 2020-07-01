Williamsport -- UPMC is excited to announce the addition of Rena Stewart, MD, orthopaedic trauma surgeon to the Musculoskeletal Services team in the Susquehanna region.

Dr. Stewart received her medical degree from University of Calgary, Alberta. She completed her residency in orthopaedic surgery at University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, as well as fellowships in orthopaedic trauma at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tenn., and orthopaedic trauma and research at U.C. Davis Medical Center, Sacramento, Cal. Dr. Stewart is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

“When describing what it means to be an orthopaedic trauma surgeon, I explain that I’m a broken bone doctor,” said Dr. Stewart. “My expertise is in treating complex and serious traumatic injuries in order to help patients regain function, range of motion, and restore their quality of life. I’ve served in medical centers across the U.S. and Canada, and I’m looking forward to offering patients in need in the Susquehanna region the specialty care and services that I provide.”

Dr. Stewart will see patients at SH Orthopaedics, 1705 Warren Ave., Williamsport. Call (570) 321-2020 or visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/Ortho to set up an appointment.