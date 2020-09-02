Williamsport/Lewisburg, Pa. -- UPMC welcomes Fadi Sweiss, MD, neurosurgeon to the neurosciences team in the Susquehanna region. He specializes in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of degenerative, traumatic, and oncologic spinal conditions.

Dr. Sweiss received his medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, Ohio, and completed his residency in neurosurgery at George Washington University Hospital, Washington, D.C.

“As long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to be a doctor,” said Sweiss. “My brother is a neurosurgeon and the field fascinated me. I enjoy being able to care for and build relationships with my patients. It never ceases to amaze me how the proper care can transform and change a patient’s life and that’s what it is all about for me.”

Dr. Sweiss will see patients at UPMC’s Neuroscience Center, 740 Hight St., Suite 3002, Williamsport, and Brookpark Office Center, 260 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 321-2820.