Lycoming County, Pa. – UPMC proudly welcomes Stacy Prall, DO, gastroenterologist, to the Digestive Disease Centers in Williamsport and Muncy.

An experienced professional, she understands the complexity and diversity of digestive illnesses.

“I have been a practicing patient-centered gastroenterology for 13 years in both private practice and the hospital setting,” said Dr. Prall. “Digestive diseases are often complex and can present themselves differently in individuals. I work with each patient to develop a care plan designed to meet their needs, treat their condition, and restore their quality of life.”

Dr. Prall received her medical degree from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, Biddeford, Maine. She completed her residency in internal medicine and her fellowship training in gastroenterology and hepatology at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Dr. Prall is diplomate board certified in gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Prall will see patients at the Digestive Disease Center in Williamsport, 700 High St., and in Muncy, 10, Shady Lane, Suite 101. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 321-3454.