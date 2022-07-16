dr yan upmc

Dr. Keying Yan comes to UPMC Williamsport after completing degree programs and a residency in eye disease and primary eye/vision care in New York.

 UPMC in North Central Pa.

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC administrators have added a new team member to their optometry team in Williamsport.

Keying Yan, O.D., M.S., will work with Dr. David Frey at UPMC Ophthalmology, 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 303, Williamsport.

Dr. Yan received her doctorate in optometry and master's of vision science from SUNY College of Optometry in New York City. She completed her residency in ocular disease and primary care optometry with BronxCare Health System in Bronx, New York.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Yan or Dr. Frey, call 570-320-7850.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.