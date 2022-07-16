Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC administrators have added a new team member to their optometry team in Williamsport.
Keying Yan, O.D., M.S., will work with Dr. David Frey at UPMC Ophthalmology, 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 303, Williamsport.
Dr. Yan received her doctorate in optometry and master's of vision science from SUNY College of Optometry in New York City. She completed her residency in ocular disease and primary care optometry with BronxCare Health System in Bronx, New York.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Yan or Dr. Frey, call 570-320-7850.
