Coudersport, Pa. — Patients of UPMC Cole can now receive endocrine care in person.

Ashima Mittal, M.D., is the latest doctor to join UPMC Cole. Before the arrival of Dr. Mittal, UPMC Cole only offered endocrine care through telehealth sessions with doctors in Pittsburgh.

Lori Gross, director of Operations for UPMC Cole, explained: “Endocrinologists like Dr. Mittal use diagnostic tests, such as thyroid ultrasound and biopsy, nuclear medicine scans, bone density tests, and an extensive array of laboratory tests to evaluate, monitor, and manage hormone disorders."

Dr. Mittal earned her medical degree at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana, India. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Saint Peter’s University Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J., and a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Ashima Mittal, M.D., sees patients at 1001 E. 2nd St., Coudersport, and 45 Pine St., Port Allegany. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Mittal, call (814) 642-5072.

