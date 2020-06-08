Williamsport -- Dr. Brian Kaderli has been selected as the new assistant director for the Williamsport Family Medicine Residency on High Street.

Dr. Kaderli completed his Doctor of Medicine education at Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, and his medical residency at Mountain Area Health Education Center Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, Hendersonville, North Carolina.

“Being a family medicine provider allows me to treat patients across the many stages of life,” said Dr. Kaderli. “I love that every day is different. I enjoy building long-term relationships with my patients and helping them to live active, healthy lifestyles. In this new role, I’m also looking forward to sharing my experience with the next generation of family medicine providers, helping them to shape the future of health care in our region and beyond.”

Dr. Kaderli joins Drs. Elizabeth Anderson, MD; John Boll, DO; Timothy Heilmann, MD; William Keenan, MD; Dana Kirschner, DO; Glenn Klucka, DO; Luan Pham, MD; Janice Schifferli, DO; Jeffrey Verzella, MD; and Nicole Miele-Knarr, LCSW, at the residency.

Dr. Kaderli sees patients at Williamsport Family Medicine Residency, 740 High St., Suite 4001.