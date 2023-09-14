Wellsboro, Pa. — UPMC Cole and UPMC Wellsboro have welcomed a new enrollment navigator to their staff.

Jennifer Easton, a longtime employee of UPMC, is taking on the position. In this role, she will direct community outreach and education for the surrounding area while helping uninsured individuals access insurance.

As an enrollment navigator, Jennifer will help people find subsidized, low-cost, or free health insurance programs through the Pennie Exchange, Medicaid, and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Though she works with UPMC, she is obligated to provide independent, unbiased enrollment assistance with completing coverage applications, gathering required documentation, and troubleshooting the enrollment process.

“After ten years of working at UPMC Cole in a different position, I’m very excited to grow with the organization and help support the expansion of this critical service in the communities we serve,” said Jennifer Easton, enrollment navigator, UPMC in North Central Pa. “This role allows me to connect with people, build relationships, and provide services that make a difference in supporting health equity and growing healthier communities.”

During the enrollment process, Jennifer will also attempt to address social determinants of health by connecting clients to resources like cultural mediation, food insecurity services, language assistance, transportation assistance, housing, legal needs, and other items.

For more information or to seek assistance services, contact Jennifer Easton at (717) 579-6468 or eastonja@UPMC.edu.

