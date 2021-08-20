Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines stopped by the front lawn of UPMC Williamsport to play wiffle ball with area youth Friday afternoon.

Raines playfully interacted with the kids and reflected on the importance of being involved sports at a young age.

“Being an ex-major league player and now Hall of Famer, it’s important to let kids know that I was a kid once and I played Little League baseball and it got me to the position I’m in now. Not only just being a professional baseball player, it gives you an opportunity to meet a lot of different people in different environments. Who knows, it could take you to the major leagues, it could take you to other places as well.”

The wiffle ball game on the front lawn of the hospital has become a staple the past few years of Little League week at UPMC.

“We wanted to really engage the children of the community and do something with the local neighborhood so we came up with the idea of a neighborhood pickup wiffle ball game. The kids have fun interacting and it brings everybody out on a nice day, and it celebrates Little League and Williamsport is all about Little League Baseball” Patti Jackson of UPMC said.

Raines, a three time World Series champion was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017. A father of twin girls, Raines enjoys the ability to not only to continue to be around the sport of baseball, but softball as well.

Growing up in Sanford, Florida, Raines remembers the motivation his father gave him in his journey in the sport of baseball.

“My dad was a baseball player, we were a baseball family. My dad never got the opportunity to play professional baseball. I saw it in his eyes, in me. It made it that much more important to strive to do the best I could to make it so he could see what it was like to be a major league player.” Raines said “When I got called up to the major leagues to Montreal, the first thing I did was get him a ticket to come to Montreal to see his first professional game with me in it.”

Jackson spoke of the importance of exercise and lessons that can be learned through the sport of baseball. “We want children to be active and outside we want them to build that spirit of teamwork and working well with others and that’s what baseball or any kind of sport does. This is just a way for the kids to experience that and we’re happy to be able to host it here on the front lawn of the hospital.”

Raines says he encourages the youth to chase their dreams and be ready to put in the work along the way. As a Hall of Famer and an ambassador for the sport he continues to promote baseball and all the benefits that come along with it.

“It’s not the easiest thing to do but if you have the skills, the know how, the want, to make it to the major leagues this is where it starts. If you can get a good start, a good foundation, around great family, the sky is the limit.”