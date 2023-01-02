Williamsport, Pa. — For many, the new year signifies a fresh start and celebration.

For Jade Carlli and Ronnie Litchfield, it’s even more special with the arrival of newborn Hendrix Blu, the first baby born in 2023 at a Magee-Womens facility of UPMC in North Central Pa.

He arrived at 6:08 a.m.

Weighing in at 7-pounds, 5-ounces and 20.5 inches long, he is happy and healthy.

Welcome to the world, Hendrix!

