Williamsport -- UPMC's Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice on Grampian Boulevard is proud to welcome Dr. Karl Ahlswede and Sandra Ahlswede to their team of providers.

Dr. Karl Ahlswede received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. He completed his residency in general surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, and fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at The Bryn Mawr Hospital, Bryn Mawr, Pa. Dr. Ahlswede is board-certified in hospice and palliative medicine as well as general surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Sandra Ahlswede, CRNP, received her master’s degree in nursing from Walden University, Baltimore, Maryland, and her advanced certification as a nurse practitioner specializing in adult gerontology from Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia. She is board-certified in hospice and palliative medicine, adult gerontology acute care, and pain management.

“We’re excited to have the Ahlswedes join our team of providers,” said Pat McGee, vice president of operations, Susquehanna Home Care & Hospice, Palliative Care and Geriatrics. “As experienced health care professionals, they bring a wealth of knowledge and skill to our team. There is a great demand for our services in the region and we look forward to growing their practice to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”