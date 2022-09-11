Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC is hosting a candlelight vigil to honor those taken by suicide and to encourage an open dialogue about mental health.

The event will be held Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. on the front lawn of UPMC Williamsport on High Street.

“Most suicides are preventable, so knowing the warning signs and risk factors for suicide is one of the most important ways we can educate ourselves and others, so we know when someone might need help,” said Jackie Baker, behavioral health therapist for UPMC in North Central Pa. “Having conversations about suicide and its root causes will help alleviate the stigma and help those afflicted with negative feelings feel supported in getting help. If you or a loved one experiences thoughts of suicide or self-harm, remember that help is available and that you do not have to face these feelings alone.”

During this community event, representatives will offer brief commentary on how mental illness and suicide affects our region, as well as be available to talk to attendees. The candles will remain lit on the lawn overnight as a remembrance of those lost and symbol of the light in the darkness associated with mental illness and suicide.

The event is part of UPMC’s community education and outreach during September which is designated as National Suicide Prevention Month. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is a leading cause of death in the U.S., with almost 46,000 in 2020, or one death every 11 minutes.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis that could lead to suicide, do not wait for help — call or text 988 for help. In addition, you can reach mental health professionals online by chatting 988Lifeline.org. Dialing or texting the number puts you in touch with a professional who can provide free and confidential support 24/7.

