Williamsport, Pa. — Free assistance is coming for UPMC for Life Medicare members during a special launch event on Feb. 18.

UPMC Health Plan tech guides will be offered at UPMC Health Plan Connect Center stores across Pennsylvania, including the one in Loyal Plaza.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., members can visit to ask questions about virtual health tools including the UPMC Health Plan App, MyHealth OnLine, RxWell, healthcare provider search, and other online resources.

A full list of participating locations is available here.

Appointments are not required, but specific times can be reserved by calling 1-833-685-5418 (TTY: 711) Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. An appointment can also be scheduled online at upmchp.us/tech-appointment.

“Health care technology tools and applications can be convenient and even game-changing to our Medicare members, but only if they are comfortable using them," said Anne Palmerine, Vice President, Customer Engagement & Enrollment, UPMC Health Plan. "Our new Health Plan Tech Guides are here to ensure members can comfortably navigate online tools and services, from UPMC AnywhereCare telehealth care to managing personalized benefits through MyHealth OnLine.”

UPMC's tech guides can provide basic troubleshooting and help with commonly-used features on devices like unlocking, downloading apps, email and calendar settings, and appointment management. The guides will do their best to provide individualized assistance, making sure that every tool is configured based on each member's specific needs.

Apps and services covered during the tech assistance day include:

The free UPMC Health Plan app, where members can access benefits and coverage information.

MyHealth OnLine, where members can search for in network providers and pharmacies, chat with a health coach or Health Care Concierge, access cost calculators, and use other health and wellness resources.

RxWell, a mobile app used to help address stress, anxiety, weight management, and other behavioral health issues.

Other supports, including the UPMC Health Plan Find Care online provider search tool.

“I encourage each interested UPMC for Life member to take advantage of our launch events and make sure you are able to use your personal devices and the full suite of UPMC Health Plan’s virtual resources,” said Palmerine. “It’s a great way to learn not only about the many digital tools that can support good health, but to also make sure you are able to use them.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.