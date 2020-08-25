Williamsport, Pa/ -- UPMC is proud to welcome Nicholas Pytel, MD, MPH as the new medical director for Occupational Health services throughout the Susquehanna region. As medical director, Dr. Pytel will oversee the operations of the WorkCenter at UPMC in the Susquehanna region offices in Lock Haven, Muncy, Wellsboro, and Williamsport.

Dr. Pytel will also be seeing patients at the WorkCenter at 1100 Grampian Boulevard in Williamsport.

Dr. Pytel received his medical degree from Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey. He also obtained his master of public health and completed his residency in occupational and environmental medicine with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Md.

Dr. Pytel is also a veteran, having served on active duty for five years, including three years stationed at MCAS Cherry Point, N.C., as a naval flight surgeon with the United States Marine Corps. He is a member of the American Medical Association and the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

“Workplace injuries have significant costs for employees, employers, and the communities they reside in,” said Dr. Pytel. “As a provider in occupational and environmental medicine, I focus on preventing, diagnosing, and treating work-related injuries and illnesses. A healthy, positive, and productive workforce leads to stronger family relationships, a healthier local economy, and helps create thriving communities that people want to be a part of.”

To make an appointment with the WorkCenter, please call (570) 320-7444.