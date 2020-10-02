Williamsport, Pa. – Although the UPMC Susquehanna Invitational Golf Tournament was canceled this year due to COVID-19, local sponsors and donors still made contributions totaling $50,000 to support the expansion of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport and the Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center.

“While we were disappointed to cancel this time-honored tradition, we are beyond grateful for our sponsors and donors who still made contributions in honor of the tournament,” said Sherry Watts, vice president of development, Susquehanna Health Foundation. “This annual event is the highlight of our summer and has helped us to raise more than $2.3 million for the overall health and wellness of our region over the years. The funds raised this year will help us bring the next level of cancer care to Williamsport.”

The project transforms the existing UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport by adding 11,000 square feet of space for the expansion of cancer and support services and to accommodate additional exam rooms and private chemotherapy treatment bays. The new center features a patient-centric layout designed to create a calm, comfortable, and efficient healing environment improving the patient experience.

For more information about the UPMC Susquehanna Invitational Golf Tournament including a full list of this year’s sponsors and donors, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/giving.