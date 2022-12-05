Muncy, Pa. — Kyle Hubler, an orthopaedic surgeon with UPMC, will host a free, public seminar about joint replacement surgery on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Orlando's Restaurant beginning at 5 p.m.

The seminar is recommended for people who are considering joint replacement surgery.

Dr. Hubler will discuss the effects that arthritis has on a joint, factors that contribute to deciding to pursue joint replacement surgery, and what to expect before, during, and after a total joint replacement.

There will also be time to ask the surgeon questions.

The seminar is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit UPMC.com/NCPAJointSeminar or call 570-321-2020.

