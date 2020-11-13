Lewisburg, Pa. – Community members in Lewisburg now have new options for advanced care with UPMC. The health system celebrated the opening of UPMC Specialty Care Lewisburg with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 10. The clinic is the newest addition to a group of UPMC clinics bringing life-changing medicine to the Susquehanna Valley.

“In rural Pennsylvania, healthcare access continues to be a challenge as patients have become accustomed to the need to travel, sometimes great distances, for specialty services,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region. “We’re addressing that misconception with centers like the one in Lewisburg which is designed to serve the community and make it possible for patients to obtain the high-quality care and services they need close to home, conveniently and efficiently.”

UPMC Specialty Care Lewisburg is located at 2330 Saint Mary St. West, 1st Floor, Lewisburg. The 2,765 square-foot multi-specialty clinic brings 12 clinicians and an array of patient-centered outpatient services to the Lewisburg area. Services available include UPMC’s cardiology, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, pain management, and urology. UPMC Specialty Care Lewisburg is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

UPMC Specialty Care Lewisburg is one of three new UPMC facilities in the region. Drs. John and Thomas Albright joined UPMC in March as UPMC Specialty Care, Albright Footcare at 2370 Old Turnpike Rd., and Robin Spangler, MD, and Christine Belgio, CRNP, opened UPMC Primary Care Lewisburg in October.

For more information on all the UPMC providers and services available in Lewisburg, visit UPMC.com/Lewisburg.