Williamsport, Pa. — The UPMC Health System has reviewed investments in the hospital system over the course of 2021.

The fiscal report—the Community Benefit Report—shows recent developments in and around UPMC Cole, UPMC Lock Haven, UPMC Wellsboro, and UPMC Williamsport.

In the Northcentral Pennsylvania region, the health system has emphasized accessibility through telehealth, behavioral health integration, and public health education.

Highlights from the report include:

Since 2019, UPMC Williamsport has recruited over 110 physicians to Lycoming County. The hospital now has specialty services like gynecologic oncology, interventional radiology, and orthopedic trauma surgery

Between July 2019 and June 2021, UPMC Lock Haven added eight telehealth specialties including endocrinology, neurology, and stroke care

In 2021, UPMC Wellsboro added inpatient telehealth service for endocrinology and pediatric emergencies

New Addiction Medicine Departments have been added to Northcentral Pa. hospitals with an emphasis on monitoring and treating opioid use

UPMC Cole added behavioral health specialists to four primary care practices

UPMC Lock Haven has placed a behavioral health specialist in its McElhattan Outpatient Center

UPMC Muncy's TeleArc program provides virtual evaluations for high-risk behavioral health patients who enter the emergency room

In 2019, UPMC Cole piloted the Wellness Prescription Program, letting providers prescribe healthy behaviors and care engagement with a wellness coach

The free Spirit of Women program was established to provide women's-specific educational events, newsletters, and outreach

The Age Well program connects with seniors, encouraging learning, camaraderie, and wellness for older Pennsylvanians

Over the last three years, UPMC staff have visited senior centers and participated in community events as keynote speakers

The Healthy Partners program helps encourage workplace wellness, offering both in-person help and educational videos

In 2021, UPMC Williamsport attained Level II Trauma accreditation from the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation

Community programming provides public education about trauma injuries, gun violence, and interpersonal safety

In 2021, UPMC Williamsport introduced the ambulance bus, which can be used for mobile clinics, screenings, and on-site help at major events. The bus's first trip brought COVID-19 vaccine clinics to elderly and underserved communities

As of November 2021, UPMC has administered over 62,000 COVID vaccine doses

UPMC established four regional collection centers for local COVID testing, and tests are offered to patients before certain in-hospital procedures

For more information about UPMC's contributions to the area, visit the UPMC in North Central Pa. Community Benefits Report page.

