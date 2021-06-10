Williamsport, Pa. - Each year, UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania reports uncompensated services, termed "Community Benefits" by the IRS. In fiscal year 2020, the regional health system reported $51.5 million in benefits including programs and services to improve health and quality of life for residents and visitors to the area.

The $51.5 million total includes:

$27.7 million to care for those without means to pay for services in Lycoming, Clinton, Potter, and Tioga Counties.

Improving access to care through telemedicine, the expansion of specialty services like UPMC Children’s Emergency Telehealth, UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers in Williamsport and Wellsboro and the UPMC Kidney Transplant Clinic in Williamsport.

Supporting programs that enhance the health of the community by addressing health priorities identified in UPMC’s regional Community Health Needs Assessment, such as behavioral health, access to care, and prevention and community-wide healthy living.

Caring for 70 percent of seniors in the region.

In addition, UPMC in North Central Pa. has a powerful effect on the local economy with a total annual economic impact of $1 billion in the communities it serves. The health system’s spending has a multiplier effect that ripples benefits throughout the area.

“UPMC is an important part of the history and fabric of the communities we serve in this region,” said Steve Johnson, president, UPMC in North Central Pa.

“Community health needs and economic disparities are complex issues, and it takes strong community partnerships to address them. For example, we’re proud to partner with city and county governments, the YMCA’s, Little League International, school districts and colleges, areawide chambers of commerce and many other organizations across the region to develop viable and sustainable community solutions," Johnson continued.

UPMC’s regional contributions were part of the whole UPMC health system’s $1.7 billion in total community benefits in 2020.

“According to the most recent publicly available data, UPMC contributes more in community benefits than any other health system in Pennsylvania, and we’re pleased to do our part here in North Central Pa.,” added Johnson.