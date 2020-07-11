UPMC's 2019-2020 Community Benefits Report shows that UPMC has provided $1.4 billion in IRS-defined community benefits during the fiscal year of 2019, a $175 million increase from last year.

The report covers the health system's commitment to supporting communities in Pennsylvania, Western New York, and Western Maryland.

UPMC’s total economic impact of $42 billion nearly doubled over the last five years. The health system’s spending ripples benefits through local economies as UPMC, Pennsylvania's largest non-governmental employer, supports over 25% of hospital jobs in the Commonwealth.

UPMC’s $1.4 billion in community-focused programs last year equals nearly $4 million per day or more than 15% of net patient revenue. According to the most recent publicly available data, UPMC contributes more than any other health system in Pennsylvania; the statewide average for hospitals’ contributions is 9% of net patient revenue.

The $1.4 billion total includes:

$479 million to make care more accessible for the most vulnerable residents in our communities, including $102 million in free or discounted care to more than 20,000 patients, and $377 million in unreimbursed Medical Assistance costs and other subsidized care. The reported amounts are UPMC’s actual costs, not the price or charges that would have been billed for care. While UPMC cares for 18% of patients in all of Pennsylvania, it provides 28% of the hospital charity care in the Commonwealth.

$376 million for community health and wellness programs and charitable contributions, including more than 3,000 free and subsidized programs such as neighborhood clinics and support groups, free medical equipment, and transportation. UPMC leads the way in funding community health improvement programs, with 59% of all hospital funding in central Pennsylvania and 50% statewide.

$548 million for medical research and education, advancing breakthrough treatments and cures while training the next generation of clinicians. UPMC funds nearly half of all hospital-funded research in Pennsylvania, and along with the University of Pittsburgh, is ranked #6 nationally in National Institutes of Health funding. UPMC has the nation’s fourth-largest medical residency program, and its four schools of nursing educate 700 nursing students each year.

In addition, UPMC serves high-need patients by bringing resources within reach for:

8 out of 10 substance abuse patients in Allegheny County.

7 out of 10 Medicaid patients in Lawrence and Mercer counties.

7 out of 10 seniors in Bedford, Blair and Somerset counties.

7 out of 10 babies born to low-income families in the Erie, McKean and Venango region.

Nearly half of pediatric patients from low-income families in the Dauphin County/Harrisburg region.

7 out of 10 seniors in the Susquehanna region.

The full report is available here.