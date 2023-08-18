Two UPMC nurses, Janet Johnson, LPN, and Denise June, LPN, Haven Place, a part of UPMC Senior Communities, have earned DAISY awards for their standout care.

Johnson earned the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses after a nomination from a co-worker, who said:

"Janet takes compassion, empathy, critical thinking skills, leadership, dependability, patience, observation, adaptability, and thoroughness and puts it all together to make herself an amazing nurse."

"Janet took me under her wing and showed me not only what it takes to be a nurse, but how to be a great one. She taught me how to do things right and when to spot something that is wrong. She’s an advocate of safety for residents and staff. She knows the importance of being thorough, thinking critically, and listening to our residents. She took the time out of her days to find skills for me to practice so that I gained experience. I am so grateful that she prepared me to be on my own for after my orientation. I have so much respect for her as a colleague. I have learned a tremendous amount from Janet; I'm excited to keep learning from her, and I hope that maybe I can be half the nurse she is.”