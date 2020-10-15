Pittsburgh, Pa. – One of only eight health systems to receive the highest score, UPMC has been named one of the nation's "Digital Health Most Wired" health systems by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) for its 22nd consecutive year.

The score is based on an annual survey that assesses how effectively healthcare organizations use advanced technology in clinical and business settings.

Over 30,000 organizations completed the assessment this year.

UPMC and Geisinger both earned a level 10 eligible rating - the highest score possible - in the domestic ambulatory and acute categories. To achieve this recognition, UPMC and others in this group implemented advanced technologies including telemedicine, access to data at the bedside, and cost analysis tools, and leveraged them to improve care, patient experience, and access to services while reducing costs.

UPMC's cancer centers in Italy and Ireland were also the first to be recognized in the new international ambulatory category. In addition, the Hillman Cancer Center was recognized as one of only four cancer centers in the U.S. to receive a rating of seven or higher.

The health system will receive special recognition at the CHIME20: Digital Recharge virtual education forum on November 10 through 12.

“In the midst of the challenges that we’ve faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, this recognition is particularly meaningful to our team,” said Ed McCallister, UPMC’s chief information officer. “Our dedicated information technology staff has worked tirelessly to provide innovative solutions that bring life-changing health care to our patients and Health Plan members, even when this virus kept many away from their doctors.”

Early in the pandemic, UPMC moved quickly to expand telemedicine services to its patients and even used the platform to provide consults to critical care physicians in New York who were struggling to treat an influx of COVID-19 patients.

This is the third year that CHIME has conducted the surveys and overseen the Most Wired program. Each participating organization received an overall score, as well as scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety.

Over the last four years, UPMC has invested more than $2.4 billion in technologies across the health system to improve the quality and effectiveness of care. Regularly recognized for its technology leadership, more than 30 UPMC hospitals, as well as UPMC outpatient facilities, are at the highest levels of electronic medical record use as measured by Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society analytics. UPMC also is pioneering advancements in biometrics, machine learning, and natural language processing.

To view all of the "Most Wired" rankings, please click here.