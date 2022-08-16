UPMC hospitals have been nationally recognized for infant care during sleep, a time when infant tragedies can occur without the proper measures in place.

UPMC’s 15 birthing hospitals have been recognized by Cribs for Kids as Gold Safe Sleep Hospitals, which is the highest designation in the organization’s National Safe Sleep Certification program.

This designation means that every patient across UPMC, under the age of one, is ensured safe sleep care, and their caregivers are educated in safe sleep practices. Cribs for Kids cited UPMC’s leadership and health care team members’ commitment to best practices, education, and community outreach as commendable.

UPMC hospitals with birthing programs:

UPMC Altoona

UPMC Carlisle

UPMC Chautauqua

UPMC Cole

UPMC Hanover

UPMC Harrisburg

UPMC Horizon

UPMC Lititz

UPMC Magee-Womens

UPMC Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot

UPMC Memorial

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Wellsboro

UPMC Western Maryland

UPMC Williamsport

UPMC Children’s Hospital is also Gold Safe Sleep certified.

Safe sleep practices can prevent sudden unexpected infant death (and reduce other sleep-related risks and injuries. Safe sleep practices are easily remembered with “ABCD”:

Alone : Babies should sleep alone and next to your bed until 12 months of age if possible.

: Babies should sleep alone and next to your bed until 12 months of age if possible. Back : Put your baby to sleep on their back, not their side or tummy.

: Put your baby to sleep on their back, not their side or tummy. Clean, clear crib : Your baby should be placed on a firm sleep surface, and you should never place objects like bumper pads, pillows, or stuffed animals in the crib with them.

: Your baby should be placed on a firm sleep surface, and you should never place objects like bumper pads, pillows, or stuffed animals in the crib with them. Danger: Be aware, not impaired, so you remain able to care for your baby, and avoid smoking or vaping near your baby to avoid the dangers of secondhand smoke and chemicals.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.