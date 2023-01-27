dr amy sudol upmc

Dr. Amy Sudol studied at Geisinger and will now be practicing medicine with UPMC Primary Care.

 UPMC in North Central Pa.

Montgomery, Pa. — Amy Sudol, MD, is joining Dr. Steven Barrows at UPMC Primary Care in Montgomery.

Dr. Sudol received her medical degree from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton and completed her residency in internal medicine with Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

“Internal medicine focuses exclusively on adult medicine and is a specialty that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases not requiring surgery,” explained Jennifer Small, administrative director, UPMC Primary Care in North Central Pa. “Dr. Sudol will be a great addition to our team in Montgomery to help support and build relationships with patients while providing excellent care.”

UPMC Primary Care is located at 45 Park Dr., Rt. 405, Montgomery. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sudol, call (570) 515-0952.

