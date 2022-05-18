A leadership change is in order for UPMC in North Central Pa. as a UPMC leader is set to take over the role of former president Steve Johnson.

Patti Jackson-Gehris, will succeed Johnson as president, UPMC in North Central Pa., and president of UPMC Williamsport effective June 1, 2022.

Johnson spent 38 years working in service and leadership for UPMC in North Central Pa., and now moves to the next stage in a role as co-CEO of Chengdu Wanda UPMC International Hospital in China, but will continue to support selected strategic initiatives for UPMC in North Central Pa.

“This announcement and transition are bittersweet for me and come after months of thoughtful consideration with UPMC leadership and the Board of Directors here in north central Pa.,” said Steve Johnson, president, UPMC in North Central Pa. “It’s been a blessing and a privilege to serve our patients and community, and I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead in my new role with UPMC International.”

After 20 years in various senior executive roles, Mr. Johnson began his tenure as president and CEO of Susquehanna Health in 2004. In 2016, under Johnson’s leadership, Susquehanna Health joined UPMC, bringing the world-renowned health care to residents across the region.

“We are grateful for Steve’s leadership and life-long commitment to the health of Lycoming County and the surrounding communities,” said David Gibbons, senior vice president, Health Services Division, UPMC, and market president, UPMC in Northwest Pa. and New York and North Central Pa. “We wish him well on his new endeavor supporting UPMC International’s critical growth in China.”

Jackson-Gehris, chief operating officer, UPMC in North Central Pa., and president UPMC Williamsport since February 2022, has achieved impressive results developing UPMC Williamsport into a regional center of excellence and furthering the strategic outreach and footprint of UPMC in north central Pa.

“In just a few short months, Jackson-Gehris has proven herself a highly capable and dynamic leader who can achieve success during the most challenging times,” said Gibbons. “She has benefitted from being mentored by many leaders throughout the UPMC system – including Mr. Johnson – and she will undoubtedly use what she has learned and her own talents and abilities to bring continued growth and services to this region.”

In addition to her work with UPMC, Jackson-Gehris has helped foster partnerships within the region to support health and wellness in the community by serving on various community Boards including Lycoming County United Way, River Valley Regional YMCA, and the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.