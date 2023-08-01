knee injury

ACL injuries can be debilitating and terribly painful, but fortunately it is a very treatable condition.

 Alexander Fox

Muncy, Pa. — An orthopaedic doctor will host a public presentation about ACL injuries, how to prevent them, and how to recover.

John Kunkel, D.O., and physical therapists from UPMC Orthopaedic Care in North Central Pa. will host the event on Thursday, Aug. 10 at UPMC Physical Therapy, Eastern Lycoming YMCA, 50 Fitness Dr., Muncy. The discussion begins at 6 p.m.

During the presentation, UPMC physical therapists will discuss Blood Flow Restriction therapy, a relatively new rehabilitation technique used to help injured athletes recover.

A question-and-answer session with all providers will follow the presentation.

Registration for this event is requested. To register, call 570-321-2020.

