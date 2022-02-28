Bringing a baby into the world is one of the most rewarding times in a mother’s life. When it comes to birth plans, expecting mothers consider a variety of factors when they are choosing their birthing center. No two birth plans and labors are exactly alike, and many mothers appreciate options, especially when it comes to labor pain management.

Managing pain in labor

No two women have the same degree of labor pain or threshold for managing pain. The best approach to labor pain relief depends on your preferences and on how your labor progresses. Many mothers will want to wait and see how their labor goes before committing to or selecting medication. Still, it is a good idea to think about your options for managing labor pain ahead of time and be sure your birth partner is aware of your wishes and your preferences are included in your birth plan.

There are many ways to address labor pain ranging from relaxation techniques to medication, and what is available at birth sites varies from site to site.

Managing without medication – Many women may choose to incorporate techniques early in their birth plans without the use of medications but may opt for medication as the birth progresses. These techniques won't stop the pain of contractions, but they can help you feel more relaxed and better able to cope with labor pain. Common options are relaxation exercises, active movement, massage, water immersion, and continuous labor support from a loved one or doula. For many women, these techniques help manage pain in labor enough that medications are not needed.

Managing with medication – While many women can manage their pain early in the birth process, as labor progresses and contractions become stronger and more frequent you will face a time when you must decide if you would like medication assistance for your pain management. Medication is most often delivered in labor in two ways – intravenous (IV) or epidural anesthesia.

Be open to adjusting your birth plan

The goal is always to honor your wishes and create the birthing experience that is best for the mother to be. We understand women often put a lot of effort into their birth plans and we will do what we can to respect your wishes. However, the birth process is often unpredictable. Labor pain might be more intense than you expected, or it might hurt in a different way. Even if you have a plan for managing labor pain, you might change it as labor progresses, or your labor might prompt your health care provider to suggest a pain relief option that wasn't in your original plan.

While many women may feel that labor is a test of endurance, it is more important to focus on what is best for you and baby in the moment. A mother does not fail at their delivery by asking for pain relief and awards are not given out to those who make it through without medication. When considering your preferences, talk to your provider about the options available at your hospital or birthing center. Your provider can discuss the pros and cons of the options available and help you can make the best-informed decision given your condition heading into labor.