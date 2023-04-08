With the ground beginning to thaw and daisies pushing their way up through sun-starved soil, days are starting to look a little less dreary and a little springier. Parks are starting to fill up and clangs of bats are echoed throughout the neighborhoods.

This can only mean one thing: baseball and softball seasons are in full swing. Your son or daughter likely had to complete a sports physical to make sure they were fit for the field. But, as a parent, what do you need to know before your child’s physical?

Preparing for a sports physical

During a sports physical, your health care provider will ask about your child’s personal medical history as well as that of your family. It’s important to be prepared and honest with the physician. When talking about family history, a health care provider might ask about:

Sudden death due to heart disease

Unexplained premature deaths from anyone before the age of 50

Disability from heart disease

Certain genetic conditions like Marfan Syndrome, arrhythmias, etc.

When talking about personal medical history, a health care provider might ask about:

Excessive fatigue during exercise

Previous diagnoses of a heart murmur or any chest pain with exercise

Asthma or other breathing problems such as excessive shortness of breath

Constant headaches or a history of concussions

History of passing out with exercise

Odd funny beats of heart (i.e., palpitations)

What’s included in a sports physical

If your child participates in sports, they may get a physical before the school year or prior to the start of their sport’s season. A routine physical examination during a sports physical includes an assessment of vital signs, scoliosis, listening to the heart and lungs, and evaluation of eyes, ears, mouth, and abdomen. Providers also check range of motion, joint laxity, and strength to look for joint and muscle problems.

If a provider sees an issue, they may recommend a specialist. However, if the issue is something such as a history of a low-grade sprain or strain, they may teach strengthening exercises and give the student athlete a brace to prevent further injury. They may also refer them to physical therapy or an athletic trainer if available.

Why is getting a sports physical important?

Sports physicals help determine whether it’s safe for a child to participate in physical activity. Most schools require a sports physical and some schools offer it to their students. But even if it isn’t required, it is still highly recommended for young athletes to have one completed. It’s important for your child to get a sports physical because they can:

Identify any life-threatening medical conditions such as certain heart conditions

Identify conditions that may limit participation such as a recent concussion

Identify conditions that require a treatment plan, such as uncontrolled blood pressure, eating disorders or certain lung conditions

Identify and rehabilitate musculoskeletal injuries

Give the opportunity to have any questions regarding specific sports answered to help determine which sports may be appropriate for your child to participate in

Be an opportunity for the doctor to discuss important issues such as healthy eating habits, avoidance of drugs or alcohol, and the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets

Getting a physical before the school year begins is recommended. The sports physical should be completed about six weeks prior to the athletic season to allow enough time to follow up on any health issues that may be identified during the physical. Even if the physical doesn’t detect any health problems, you should seek medical attention if new health problems emerge during the sports season.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.