February is National Heart Health Month and a great time to familiarize yourself with the signs of a heart emergency. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person succumbs to a heart attack every 40 seconds in the United States. Most times, these emergencies happen suddenly. It is vital to take quick action to help someone have the best possible outcome after a cardiovascular incident.

Warning signs

Not everyone displays the same symptoms of heart attack, and some symptoms can be more subtle than previously believed. If you or a loved one displays a combination of any of the following indicators, do not hesitate to call 911 or to go to the nearest emergency department immediately.

Discomfort in the chest or areas in the upper body – This discomfort could be described as squeezing, uncomfortable pressure, fullness, or aching. The location of the discomfort could be in the back, one or both arms, neck, jaw, or abdomen.

Difficulty breathing or lightheadedness – A shortness of breath, like you just walked up a few flights of stairs.

Other signs – These signs may include cold sweats, nausea, indigestion, fatigue, or a general unwell feeling.

These symptoms may happen all at once, start gradually, or occur intermittently. No matter what, it’s vital to get treatment as soon as possible.

Preventing heart disease

There are many lifestyle choices that you can adopt to help prevent cardiovascular issues.

Lack of physical activity is the most common way your health affects your heart and vascular system. The goal is to be active in a moderate intensity level for at least 30 minutes a day. You could simply go on a walk or bike ride. Not only will this help improve your health, but physical activity is a great way to practice self-care and improve your happiness.

Many diseases and conditions of the heart are also attributed to unhealthy eating habits. Diabetes, cholesterol levels, and a variety of other conditions can overwhelm your heart if you’re not careful. Some insurances may cover a standard assessment session with a registered dietician to go over healthier eating options. Both exercising and eating a healthy diet will help you manage your weight, ultimately fighting heart disease.

Stress negatively affects your heart health as it increases the risk for hypertension. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can damage your arteries over time and increase the likelihood of a heart attack. Making time to unwind or participate in activities you like, talking to others about your feelings or concerns, and taking breaks from social media and the news are just a few ways to help manage stress.

Finally, it is highly advised to quit smoking. Smoking can cause an increase in blood pressure and heart rate, a reduction in blood flow, and promote clotting and fatty substance buildup. Stopping the use of tobacco will reduce your risk for cardiovascular diseases.

It’s important to participate in regular screenings with your physician. A simple check-up and blood pressure screening can help prevent future issues and may end up saving your life.

