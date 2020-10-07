Lewisburg, Pa. – Beginning this week, primary care providers Robin Spangler, MD, and Christine Belgio, CRNP, will begin seeing patients at the new UPMC Primary Care Lewisburg clinic located at 260 Reitz Boulevard.

“Chris and I call the Susquehanna Valley home,” said Dr. Spangler. “Opening this clinic allows us to serve these communities which have been such a big part of our lives. Our team will offer complete care for patients of all ages, ensuring the Lewisburg community has access to exceptional health care for every stage of life. We’re looking forward to offering services to our friends and neighbors, and welcoming new patients into the UPMC family.”

Dr. Spangler has practiced family medicine for 30 years in the Susquehanna Valley and will relocate from Family Medicine at Montoursville, 900 Plaza Drive, Montoursville. Christine Belgio, CRNP, has 15 years of experience as a nurse practitioner.

“Primary care plays a valuable role in public health,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region. “Our providers, like Dr. Spangler and Christine Belgio, have the opportunity to serve their patients who are their neighbors. They have a unique perspective and understanding of what’s really going on and how to best meet the needs of the community and can use that information to connect their patients with resources across the UPMC network.”

UPMC Primary Care Lewisburg is one of three new UPMC clinics in Lewisburg. Drs. John and Thomas Albright joined UPMC in March as UPMC Specialty Care, Albright Footcare at 2370 Old Turnpike Road. UPMC plans to open a multi-specialty clinic offering neurosurgery, pain management, gastroenterology, nephrology, orthopaedics, and urology at UPMC Specialty Care, located at 2330 Saint Mary Street West, in November.

UPMC Primary Care in Lewisburg offers same-day and walk-in appointments for all patients – new and existing, evening hours on Mondays, and tele-nurse triage available 24/7. To schedule an appointment at UPMC Primary Care Lewisburg, please call (570) 567-5450.