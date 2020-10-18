Williamsport, Pa. – With this year's safety concerns, UPMC will provide multiple options for patients to receive their flu shots.

In addition to offering the vaccination during normal visits to Primary Care, Internal Medicine, and Pediatrics offices, UPMC also is offering special drive-up, drive-through, and in-office clinics throughout October and November in these locations:

Family Medicine, McElhattan: dedicated hours for in-office flu shot clinics

Family Medicine locations in Duboistown, Lock Haven, and Montoursville will offer drive-through flu shots

Pediatrics in Williamsport will offer drive-through shots

Pediatrics in South Williamsport will offer drive-up shots

“With the world’s attention focused on COVID-19, it’s easy to forget about the upcoming flu season,” said Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region. “Our clinics are offering multiple convenient options for getting your flu shot with a focus on your safety. This is your shot at protection this flu season, so talk to your provider about your options and schedule your flu shot today.”

For a full schedule and more information on flu shots offered at UPMC in the Susquehanna region, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/flu.