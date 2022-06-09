Men's health generic.jpg
Lewisburg, Pa — In recognition of Men’s Health Month, UPMC is offering free urologic screenings and consultations Thursday, June 23, for men experiencing the condition of post void drip.

The screenings will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at UPMC Specialty Care, 2330 Saint Mary Street West, Lewisburg.

Post void drip is a common, yet embarrassing condition that occurs when urine slowly leaks following urination. While often benign, it can be a symptom of other urological conditions such as incontinence.

Appointments are limited and required. To schedule, call 570-522-8328.

Find more information about additional urology services at UPMC in North Central Pa. here.

