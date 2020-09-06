Williamsport, Pa. -- UPMC in the Susquehanna Region will offer free prostate screenings and discounted mammograms on specified dates to those who have limited or no insurance.

Free prostate screenings will be held on Wednesday, September 30 at SH Urology, 1705 Warren Ave, Suite 206, Williamsport. Screenings are available by appointment only and space is limited. Call (570) 326-8090 to set up an appointment.

This screening is particularly important for those who are over the age of 50, have experienced urological pain or increased frequency in urination, or have been diagnosed with an enlarged prostate. Those with a family history of prostate cancer and with African ancestry are at higher risk regardless of age.

During the screening, a healthcare provider will perform physical examinations and discuss diagnosis and treatment options.

Mammograms will be offered for $55 on select dates in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The discounted tests are intended to those with limited or no insurance coverage and with no prior history of breast disease. The screenings are offered on a first-come, first served basis. Appointments are required. The fee must be paid by cash or check.

Mammogram Schedule

Thursday, September 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Call (570) 723-0160 to schedule an appointment.

Saturdays, October 3 and 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at UPMC Muncy, 215 E. Water St., Muncy. Call (570) 321-2545 to schedule an appointment.

Saturdays, October 10 and 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at Breast Health Center

UPMC Williamsport, Divine Providence Campus, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport. Call (570) 326-8200 to schedule an appointment.

Be sure to mention that you are requesting a $55 mammogram when setting up an appointment.