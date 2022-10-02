Williamsport, Pa. — In October and November, UPMC in North Central Pa. is offering free health screenings and other activities. Free diabetic eye exams will be available on certain days, while the Renew You program invites local women to a free night of health screenings and empowering presentations by UPMC providers, sweet treats, beauty experts, shopping, and more.

Free diabetic eye exams

The free diabetic eye exams will take place on on Oct. 7, 21, and Nov. 11 between the hours of 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the John M. Wenner Building, 1705 Warren Ave, Suite 303, Williamsport. Appointments are limited. Call (570) 320-7850 to reserve yours. Be sure to mention that you wish to set up an appointment for a free diabetic eye exam when calling.

People with diabetes are at risk of developing eye abnormalities that affect their vision called diabetic retinopathy. A yearly dilated eye exam can help prevent this vision loss. These exams specifically focus on the health of your retinas and integrity of the surrounding blood vessels. People who have good control of their diabetes are still at risk for diabetic eye disease.

Renew You Pretty in Pink Night

Renew You, a UPMC in North Central Pa. program, is hosting ‘Pretty in Pink’ – an evening of free health screenings and empowering presentations by UPMC providers, sweet treats, beauty experts, shopping, and more activities for women across the region on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn, 100 Pine St., Williamsport. Registration for the event is required and space is limited.

Renew You is a membership program open to individuals ages 18 through 54 and motivates and inspires positive changes in their lives, and emphasizes total well-being by supporting a healthy mind, body, and spirit through engaging educational events.

"As we looked at our most recent assessments, we've noticed some concerning health care trends related to our general health and wellness. We're seeking new, innovative ways to provide care and services to address those needs," said Kari Kurtz, director, Community Outreach, UPMC in North Central Pa.

'Renew You' is a new program aimed at people across various ages and stages in their lives and offers resources and services that can help improve health outcomes and ultimately lead to healthier communities. We're excited to launch it with this event and look forward to seeing the program grow."

To register for ‘Pretty in Pink,’ visit UPMC.me/PrettyInPink.

