Williamsport, Pa. — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, UPMC in North Central Pa. will be promoting breast health and cancer screenings throughout October. The hospitals will be lit with pink lights and staff will be wearing pink.

“Everywhere you go during October, it is likely you will see a pink ribbon or pink T-shirt promoting breast cancer awareness,” says Brenda Terry-Manchester, director, Women’s Services, UPMC in North Central Pa. “We wanted to not only promote awareness with pink–lighting up our hospitals and wearing pink–but also to offer educational opportunities and life-saving screenings to our community.”

Discounted $55 mammograms will be available throughout the month. These discounted screenings are intended for the uninsured and underinsured to help those who would otherwise not be able to have regular screenings. Screenings are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments should be made by calling the desired UPMC location from the list below:

UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, Breast Health Center, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, Oct. 1 and Oct. 15; 8 a.m. to noon. Call (570) 326-8200.

UPMC Muncy, 215 E. Water St., Muncy, Oct. 8 and Oct. 29; 8 a.m. to noon. Call (570) 321-2545.

UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro, Oct. 13; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (570) 723-0160

New this year, Renew You, a UPMC women's group, is hosting "Pretty in Pink," an evening of free screenings and presentations from UPMC providers, sweet treats, beauty experts, shopping, and more activities for local women. The event takes place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn, 100 Pine St., Williamsport. Registration for the event is required and space is limited. To register, visit UPMC.me/PrettyInPink.

As part of its community engagement, UPMC will be sponsoring local sports teams' Pink Out games.

