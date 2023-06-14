Lewisburg, Pa. — Two OB/GYN surgeons from UPMC Magee-Women's who once only served patients at UPMC Williamsport Hospital are now offering their services to patients in Lewisburg.

Natasha Alligood-Percoco, M.D., and Angela Huggler, M.D., are board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology surgery and are certified subspecialists in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery (MIGS) by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“Our skilled and experienced providers are dedicated to the highest standard of care, no matter what stage of life a woman is in,” said Brenda Terry-Manchester, director, UPMC Women’s Services in northcentral Pennsylvania.

“Dr. Alligood-Percoco and Dr. Huggler are offering women in the Lewisburg region a new option for care across the spectrum of gynecological care, ranging from well-woman visits to treatment and therapy for many gynecological disorders, including endometriosis, pelvic pain, and menopause. We’re looking forward to building this practice and bringing a new level of care from UPMC to the community.”

As part of UPMC Magee-Women's network, the women’s services team in northcentral Pennsylvania works closely with physicians across all UPMC hospitals to provide expert care with the input of doctors throughout the Commonwealth. This extensive network allows access to advanced treatment options and specialty services.

Drs. Alligood-Percoco and Huggler see patients at UPMC Outpatient Center, 2370 Old Turnpike Rd., Lewisburg, and 740 High St., Suite 1004, Williamsport. To make an appointment with either physician at either location, call (570) 321-3300.

