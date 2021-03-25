Lewisburg, Pa. – UPMC Specialty Care Lewisburg, 2330 Saint Mary St. West, will now offer comprehensive dermatology services provided by Sabrina Mikita, MD; Ashley VanOrd, PA-C; and Holly Shadle, DNP.

“Many people struggle with managing a variety of skin conditions – ranging from rashes to psoriasis to skin cancer – and there’s often long wait times or long travel required to see a specialist,” said Sabrina Mikita, MD, dermatologist, UPMC Dermatology. “Skin conditions can have significant effects on quality of life, so access to specialty care is essential. We’re very happy to not only be expanding our services to Lewisburg, taking specialty care to the community, as well as to be able to offer appointments at both our locations – Lewisburg and Williamsport – within a few days of requesting an appointment.”

UPMC Dermatology is accepting new patients with immediate appointments available. To schedule an appointment at UPMC Dermatology, 1205 Grampian Blvd., Suite 1A, or UPMC Specialty Care Lewisburg, call (570) 326-8060.